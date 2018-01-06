Quacco Road fire leaves one hospitalized and home destroyed

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– A man is now hospitalized after suffering minor burns to his hands in a fire at his home on Quacco Road.
Chatham Fire responded to a ‘fire call’ at the Foss Mobile Homes around 3:49 Saturday morning.
Upon arrival they found a home fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters an hour to put it out. Unfortunately the home is a total loss.
The fire remains under investigation.
This is the same community where a mother and 5-year-old daughter died in a mobile home fire last October.
News3 will continue to follow this story.