Gas prices higher than in past years, but expected to drop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s gas prices have spiked in recent weeks, but analysts believe they will soon be on the decline.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that average retail gas prices in Georgia are about 8 cents higher than at the start of 2017, and rose nearly 7 cents in the past week.

Nationally, gas is the most expensive since the start of 2014.

However, prices are expected to be on the decline now that the holiday season has passed.

Jeanette Casselano, a spokeswoman for the American Automobile Association, attributes the price increases late last year to high travel volume during the Christmas holidays.

She said that motorists can now expect gas prices “to trend cheaper this month as we are likely to see a significant drop in gasoline demand.”