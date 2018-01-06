Daniel Defense re-dedicates American flag to fallen soldier

BRYAN COUNTY, GA (WSAV) – Daniel Defense, a maker of guns and ammo, continues to honor a soldier who gave his life for his country…even nine years later.

In the military, staff sergeant Anthony Davis was a son and a ranger who lived in Savannah and defended the freedoms that all Americans enjoy. But to his mother, Ellen Davis, she will always remember him as “Cookie.”

“Just an outright great American boy,” says Davis. “Loved sports, guns, video games…girls.”

He was killed in Iraq in January of 2009 after six tours as a Army Ranger. He was only 29 years old. Shortly after his death, Daniel Defense honored him in a very special way.

“We actually dedicated our flag at our other location to “Cookie” Davis nine years ago,” said Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel.

So after opening their new facility off I-16 in Bryan County, they wanted to keep his memory alive.

On Friday with soldiers, veterans and state troopers, they raised and re-dedicated the new flag in Davis’ honor. And as fate would have it was a meaningful day for the family.

“His mother was telling us it was nine years ago today that she learned of his death.”

A waving flag bringing tears of joy to Davis’ face…knowing her son will not be forgotten.

“It means a lot to me because after nine years there are still people who think about him and remember him,” says Davis.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice and we very much appreciate his sacrifice,” says Daniel.

Congressman Buddy Carter sent a representative to the ceremony and passed along this statement saying:

“It is wonderful that Daniel Defense dedicated the American flag at their new facility to staff sergeant Anthony Davis. It is an extremely well-deserved honor.”