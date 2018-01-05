Video: Community comes together to build ice castle

(WJFW) — More than 100 volunteers in Northern Wisconsin have spent the better part of a week building a giant ice castle.

The Eagle River Volunteer Fire Department takes charge of building the ice castle each year.

“The ice castle is so good for Eagle River. We get all the tourism that comes in and it’s a great sense of accomplishment,” said Eagle River Fire Chief Michael Anderson.

It takes about five days to scour the lake, harvest the ice, sand the blocks and build the sculpture. The castle is expected to be finished this weekend.

