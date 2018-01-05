UPDATE on Chatham County roads, bridges

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) –With many schools and businesses still closed due to winter weather and icy roads, it is recommended to not drive on icy roads. If you have to drive, do so with caution. It is also important to note that some roads and bridges remain closed.
According to Chatham EMA, the following roads are still closed as of Jan. 5 at 6 a.m. :
- Islands Expressway – President Street Bridge (Causton Bluff (Sam Varnedoe) Bridge)
- Pine Barren between Brooklyn Way and Quacco Road
- River Street – Closed to vehicle traffic/Open to pedestrians
- Truman Pkwy @ Anderson
- Truman Pkwy @ Derenne
- Truman Pkwy @ Eisenhower
- Truman Pkwy at President
- Veterans Pkwy NB & SB Flyover Loop @ Hwy 204