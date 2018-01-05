UPDATE: Metter murder suspect in custody

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — According to a statement on the Candler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, murder suspect Akeem Ajima Lanier is in custody.

Lanier was wanted in connection with the shooting death of James Edward Butler Jr., 27 on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Byron Brown, 28, was also shot and was treated in Savannah for his injuries.

Candler County deputies received arrest warrants on Lanier after a homicide investigation from the Metter Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

