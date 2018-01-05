Our Hometown: Tybee Island to host 5th annual MLK Parade and Human Rights Program

2018 marks 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s assassination.

Sunday, January 6, Tybee Island will honor the memory of the late civil rights leader as it hosts its 5th annual MLK Parade and Human Rights Program.

This year’s theme is 5/50 forward and includes a 10 block Human rights March as a statement of love and peace and justice for all.

John Finney, Retired Executive Director of the Economic Opportunity Authority (EOA) for Savannah Chatham County is this year’s Grand Marshall.

The celebration kicks off at 2 o’clock on 14th Street.

A program will follow at the YMCA on Butler Avenue.

For more information, call: 912-414-0809 or visit the Tybee Island MLK event page on Facebook.