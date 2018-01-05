Man found dead inside Bluffton hotel

By Published: Updated:

Bluffton (BCSO) – The Beaufort County Coroner has identified a man found dead this morning at the NEXTHome Extended Stay and Suites in Bluffton. We’re told the body of 35-year-old Kevin Hill Jr. of Bluffton was discovered by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office officials around 10AM.

A forensic autopsy has been scheduled to be performed Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina and is expected to help determine in the cause of his death.

The investigation is ongoing, as investigators continue to interview witnesses and process for forensic evidence. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC, to remain anonymous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s