Man found dead inside Bluffton hotel

Bluffton (BCSO) – The Beaufort County Coroner has identified a man found dead this morning at the NEXTHome Extended Stay and Suites in Bluffton. We’re told the body of 35-year-old Kevin Hill Jr. of Bluffton was discovered by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office officials around 10AM.

A forensic autopsy has been scheduled to be performed Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina and is expected to help determine in the cause of his death.

The investigation is ongoing, as investigators continue to interview witnesses and process for forensic evidence. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC, to remain anonymous.