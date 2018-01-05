Local VA medical centers closed due to weather

(WSAV) — Several Veterans Affairs medical centers will be closed today, Friday, Jan. 5.

This includes clinics in:

Savannah

Hinesville

Beaufort

Charleston

Goose Creek

Myrtle Beach

The trident annex will also be closed for appointments.

Anyone with an appointment today will be contacted to reschedule.

If you cannot wait, call the Tap Line at 1-888-878-6884.

Eligible veterans with a VA ID card, needing emergency medications, can go to any retail pharmacy for a 7-day supply of certain prescriptions.

Essential personnel should report to the VA as scheduled.