Local VA medical centers closed due to weather

(WSAV) — Several Veterans Affairs medical centers will be closed today, Friday, Jan. 5.
This includes clinics in:

  • Savannah
  • Hinesville
  • Beaufort
  • Charleston
  • Goose Creek
  • Myrtle Beach
  • The trident annex will also be closed for appointments.

Anyone with an appointment today will be contacted to reschedule.
If you cannot wait, call the Tap Line at 1-888-878-6884.
Eligible veterans with a VA ID card, needing emergency medications, can go to any retail pharmacy for a 7-day supply of certain prescriptions.
Essential personnel should report to the VA as scheduled.

