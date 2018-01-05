Local VA medical centers closed due to weather

(WSAV) — Several Veterans Affairs medical centers will be closed today, Friday, Jan. 5.
This includes clinics in:
- Savannah
- Hinesville
- Beaufort
- Charleston
- Goose Creek
- Myrtle Beach
- The trident annex will also be closed for appointments.
Anyone with an appointment today will be contacted to reschedule.
If you cannot wait, call the Tap Line at 1-888-878-6884.
Eligible veterans with a VA ID card, needing emergency medications, can go to any retail pharmacy for a 7-day supply of certain prescriptions.
Essential personnel should report to the VA as scheduled.