Gov. Deal asks fans to wear red and black for ‘UGA Football Friday’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) — Governor Nathan Deal took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that Jan. 5 is “UGA Football Friday,” and asked Georgia fans to wear red and black to support the football team’s advancement to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Bulldogs will take on Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 8.
He also announced that state and local government offices in the metro-Atlanta area would close early on Monday, allowing for employees to watch the big game.