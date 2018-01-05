Gov. Deal asks fans to wear red and black for ‘UGA Football Friday’

By Published: Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) — Governor Nathan Deal took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that Jan. 5 is “UGA Football Friday,” and asked Georgia fans to wear red and black to support the football team’s advancement to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Bulldogs will take on Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 8.

He also announced that state and local government offices in the metro-Atlanta area would close early on Monday, allowing for employees to watch the big game.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s