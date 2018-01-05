Gov. Deal asks fans to wear red and black for ‘UGA Football Friday’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) — Governor Nathan Deal took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that Jan. 5 is “UGA Football Friday,” and asked Georgia fans to wear red and black to support the football team’s advancement to the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Bulldogs will take on Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 8.

I’ve proclaimed January 5 as “#UGA Football Friday,” & I encourage fans far and wide to represent @FootballUGA tomorrow by wearing red and black. #keepchoppingwood #ATD pic.twitter.com/2zDfayeCb6 — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 4, 2018

He also announced that state and local government offices in the metro-Atlanta area would close early on Monday, allowing for employees to watch the big game.