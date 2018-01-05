Couple shot during robbery attempt in Liberty County

By Published: Updated:

Lewis Levine of Coastal News Service contributed to this story

 

FLEMINGTON, Ga. (WSAV) — According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Detective, Tracy Jennings, a man and woman were shot in the parking lot of the LaQuinta Inn and Suites located on east Oglethorpe highway in Flemington on Thursday evening. 

According to reports, the man and woman were sitting in a vehicle when an assailant approached the vehicle attempting to rob them. The assailant then fired several rounds wounding the couple.

The injured were transported too Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

