Update: CAT services to remain suspended Saturday

UPDATE: 3

CAT services will be suspended again Saturday, January 6th due to unsafe roadway conditions.

______________

UPDATE 2:

CAT services will remain suspended on Friday due to hazardous conditions on the roadway.

_____________________

UPDATE:

Due to ongoing hazardous weather conditions expected on Thursday, January 4th, 2018, all CAT services will remain suspended. CAT officials will continue to monitor conditions throughout Thursday and provide an update on resuming services as soon as possible.

__________________

Due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions expected on Wednesday, Jan. 3 all CAT (Chatham Area Transit) services will be suspended. CAT officials will monitor conditions throughout Wednesday and provide an update on services for Thursday, January 4 by early Wednesday afternoon.

You can monitor www.catchacat.org or follow them on Facebook and Twitter for additional information.