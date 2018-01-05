Blitz Border Bowl Rosters: South Carolina Lowcountry

The inaugural Blitz Border Bowl is set for Jan. 13 at Pooler Stadium. The high school football senior All Star Game is presented by WSAV and the Savannah Morning News, with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House. The game pits the top 40 seniors from the Georgia Coastal Empire vs. the top 40 from the South Carolina Lowcountry. Listed below is the 40-man roster for John Houpt’s squad, representing South Carolina:

#1 Jabari Williams, Ridgeland, WR

#2 Reggie Jones, Beaufort, DB

#3 Vance Summers, May River, DB

#4 Zach Bond, Thomas Heyward, LB

#5 Cam Adams, May River, WR/RB

#6 Kyliek Middleton, Beaufort, RB

#7 I’Kiem Jefferson, Bluffton, WR

#8 Kagel Coke, Beaufort, DB

#9 Collin Kaiser, Hilton Head, QB

#10 Richard Jenkins, Bluffton, LB

#11 Tristen James, Bluffton, DB

#12 Derald Nelson, Ridgeland, QB

#14 Sayrend Musgrove, Battery Creek, WR/DE

#15 Jamel Moultrie, Whale Branch, WR

#16 Hunter Eldridge, Bluffton, QB

#17 Chris Orr, Wade Hampton, DB

#18 Mason Krout, May River, DB

#21 Landon Jenkins, Hilton Head, LB

#22 Josh Staple, Bluffton, RB

#23 Ulysses Greene, Wade Hampton, WR

#24 Reggie Brown, Bluffton, DB

#25 Tyreke Young, Hilton Head, DE

#32 Evan Berkner, Hilton Head Christian, K

#43 Reid Daughtry, Hilton Head, DE

#44 Ahman Smalls, Battery Creek, LB

#51 Dylan Williams, Beaufort, OL

#52 Isaiah Parker, Beaufort, OL

#53 Trey Phoenix, Wade Hampton, OL

#58 Kegan Crowell, Beaufort, LB

#66 Joseph Karkul, Hilton Head, OL

#70 Quan Bell, Bluffton, OL

#72 Isaiah Wilson, Beaufort, DT

#73 Anthony McVay, Whale Branch, OL/DL

#74 Dizayuh Hinton, Battery Creek, OL

#77 Drew Lee, Bluffton, OL

#78 Byron McLain, Battery Creek, DT

#79 Kevin Sales, Bluffton, OL

#82 Jake Engleheart, May River, TE

#88 Davis Puckey, Hilton Head Prep, TE

#95 Hunter Brophy, May River, DE