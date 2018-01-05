Blitz Border Bowl Rosters: Georgia Coastal Empire

The inaugural Blitz Border Bowl is set for Jan. 13 at Pooler Stadium. The high school football senior All Star Game is presented by WSAV and the Savannah Morning News, with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House. The game pits the top 40 seniors from the Georgia Coastal Empire vs. the top 40 from the South Carolina Lowcountry. Listed below is the 40-man roster for Matt LeZotte’s squad, representing Georgia:
QB: Javonte Middleton, Jenkins
QB: Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick
RB: Toot Johnson, Effingham County
RB: Ameen Stevens, Jenkins
FLEX: Terrick Smalls, Benedictine
WR: Sam James, Richmond Hill
WR: Tyrone Scott, Jenkins
WR: Jalen DeLaFuente, New Hampstead
WR: DJ Whitfield, Brunswick
OT: Tim Moore, New Hampstead
OT: Spence Pearce, Wayne County
OT: Michael Richard, Effingham County
OG: Ty Henson, Brunswick
OG: Honore Mitchell, Jenkins
OG: Aaron Mikell, SEB
C: Sam Fountain, WCHS
DT: Taequan Washington – Calvary
DT: Curvontea Bryant – Bradwell
DE: Makenly Newbill – South Effingham
DE: Willie Milner – Bradwell
DE: Ben Brewton – Beach
DE: Traveon Freeman – Liberty
OLB: Sharrod Frazier – Brunswick
OLB: Tevin Small – Brunswick
OLB: Lamonte Trent – Wayne County
OLB: Zach Fuller – Wayne County
ILB: Kam Futch – Brunswick
ILB: Nico DeCosta – Richmond Hill
ILB: Hunter Hall – Glynn Academy
DB: Tomar Smith – Wayne County
DB: Jordan Stafford – Jenkins
DB: Justin Jeffery – Richmond Hill
DB: Kalin Scott – Islands
DB: Kawan Williams – Beach
DB: Jonah Griffin – Benedictine
K: Joseph Petrino – Richmond Hill