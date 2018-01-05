Blitz Border Bowl Rosters: Georgia Coastal Empire

The inaugural Blitz Border Bowl is set for Jan. 13 at Pooler Stadium. The high school football senior All Star Game is presented by WSAV and the Savannah Morning News, with proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House. The game pits the top 40 seniors from the Georgia Coastal Empire vs. the top 40 from the South Carolina Lowcountry. Listed below is the 40-man roster for Matt LeZotte’s squad, representing Georgia:

QB: Javonte Middleton, Jenkins

QB: Jamarius Stevens, Brunswick

RB: Toot Johnson, Effingham County

RB: Ameen Stevens, Jenkins

FLEX: Terrick Smalls, Benedictine

WR: Sam James, Richmond Hill

WR: Tyrone Scott, Jenkins

WR: Jalen DeLaFuente, New Hampstead

WR: DJ Whitfield, Brunswick

OT: Tim Moore, New Hampstead

OT: Spence Pearce, Wayne County

OT: Michael Richard, Effingham County

OG: Ty Henson, Brunswick

OG: Honore Mitchell, Jenkins

OG: Aaron Mikell, SEB

C: Sam Fountain, WCHS

DT: Taequan Washington – Calvary

DT: Curvontea Bryant – Bradwell

DE: Makenly Newbill – South Effingham

DE: Willie Milner – Bradwell

DE: Ben Brewton – Beach

DE: Traveon Freeman – Liberty

OLB: Sharrod Frazier – Brunswick

OLB: Tevin Small – Brunswick

OLB: Lamonte Trent – Wayne County

OLB: Zach Fuller – Wayne County

ILB: Kam Futch – Brunswick

ILB: Nico DeCosta – Richmond Hill

ILB: Hunter Hall – Glynn Academy

DB: Tomar Smith – Wayne County

DB: Jordan Stafford – Jenkins

DB: Justin Jeffery – Richmond Hill

DB: Kalin Scott – Islands

DB: Kawan Williams – Beach

DB: Jonah Griffin – Benedictine

K: Joseph Petrino – Richmond Hill