Bills RB McCoy questionable due to ankle

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is questionable for Sunday’s AFC wild-card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McCoy suffered a right ankle injury in Sunday’s 22-16 win over the Miami Dolphins. He was carted off the field but returned to practice on a limited basis Friday. On Thursday, McCoy said that he was feeling “a lot better” but didn’t want to make any guarantees about playing. He declined to speak with reporters on Friday.

McCoy is Buffalo’s best and most consistent offensive playmaker with 1,138 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. He passed the 10,000-yard rushing mark for his career this year.

Buffalo has little experienced depth behind McCoy at running back. Marcus Murphy was promoted from the practice squad for Buffalo’s Week 17 game against Miami and performed well with 41 yards on seven carries; Murphy had just one carry in his career before Sunday. Buffalo also has veteran fullback/running back Mike Tolbert.

Linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring), tackle Jordan Mills (ankle) and receiver Deonte Thompson (shoulder) are also questionable. Cornerback Shareece Wright (concussion) is out.

