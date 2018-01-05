Author defends Trump book: ‘I absolutely spoke to the President’

(NBC News) — “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff discussed President Trump and the access he had to White House staffers while compiling his shocking new book in an exclusive interview on the Today Show on Friday morning.

Wolff pushed back against White House accusations that he wasn’t granted access to President Trump and various staffers.

“I absolutely spoke to the President, whether he realized it was an interview, I don’t know… not off the record,” Wolff said, adding “I spoke to people who spoke to the President on daily, sometimes minute by minute basis.”

Wolff went on to say that he has recordings of some of those conversations.

President Trump tweeted that Wolff had no access, and the book is full of “lies, misrepresentation and sources that don’t exist.”

