Winter Storm 2018 School & Business Closings

Several school districts, offices, and organizations remain closed following the winter storm.
Closed on January 5:
Schools:
- Chatham Academy
- Effingham County Schools
- Evans County Schools closed for students; teachers report by 10 a.m.
- Holy Trinity
- Legacy Christian Academy
- Liberty County Schools
- Little Angels Daycare, Pooler
- Long County Schools
- St. Gregory the Great Catholic
- SCCPSS; Saturday’s Student Expo postponed until 1/20/18
- Savannah Christian Prep
- SCAD
- Tattnall County Schools
- Thomas Heyward Academy
Other:
- Chatham Co. courts and gov’t offices open at noon Friday
- VA Outpatient clinics, including Beaufort, Savannah, and Hinesville