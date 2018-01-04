Winter Storm 2018 School & Business Closings

Several school districts, offices, and organizations remain closed following the winter storm.

Closed on January 5:

Schools:

  • Chatham Academy
  • Effingham County Schools
  • Evans County Schools closed for students; teachers report by 10 a.m.
  • Holy Trinity
  • Legacy Christian Academy
  • Liberty County Schools
  • Little Angels Daycare, Pooler
  • Long County Schools
  • St. Gregory the Great Catholic
  • SCCPSS; Saturday’s Student Expo postponed until 1/20/18
  • Savannah Christian Prep
  • SCAD
  • Tattnall County Schools
  • Thomas Heyward Academy

Other:

  • Chatham Co. courts and gov’t offices open at noon Friday
  • VA Outpatient clinics, including Beaufort, Savannah, and Hinesville

