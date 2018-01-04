Video: Ohio couple spends 8 hours to go 40 miles on I-95 near Hardeeville exit; traffic at standstill on I-95

By Published: Updated:

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — A couple from Ohio said it took them 8 hours to drive 40 miles on I-95 on Wednesday night. Icy roads were to blame as traffic was a standstill near the Hardeeville exit. I-95 continues to be at a standstill in that area for northbound and southbound traffic.

The couple–headed to Florida for warmer temps–told News 3’s Stassy Olmos that they gave up and decided to just wait out traffic at a nearby gas station until traffic begins to move.

Stassy also headed over to the Hwy 287 overpass where traffic was finally clear, but below, on I-95, nothing was moving.

