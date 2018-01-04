US Postal Service suspends delievery to areas in Georgia affected by winter weather

GEORGIA (WSAV) – The U.S. Postal Service has announced they are making temporary adjustments in operations in order to ensure “the safety of both our employees and customers, as the region endures this season’s most severe winter storm…”

Starting Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m. retail operation were suspended at:

· SAPELO ISLAND, 1 LONG TABBY LN, SAPELO ISLAND GA 31327

· WILMINGTON ISLAND, 463 JOHNNY MERCER BLVD STE B2, SAVANNAH GA 31410

Delivery Operations have been suspended for offices until further notice: · All Savannah GA offices in the 3 digit 314 ZIP Code

GA offices in the 3 digit 314 ZIP Code · All Statesboro GA offices in the 3 digit 304 ZIP Code

Delivery Operations have been suspended at the following offices until further notice:

· ALLENHURST, 4282 W OGLETHORPE HWY, ALLENHURST GA 31301

· BROOKLET, 129 E LEE ST, BROOKLET GA 30415

· CLAXTON, 7 COURTHOUSE ST, CLAXTON GA 30417

· COLLINS, 225 S MAIN ST, COLLINS GA 30421

· FORT STEWART, 843 HASE RD, FT. STEWART GA 31314

· GLENNVILLE, 206 S VETERANS BLVD, GLENNVILLE GA 30427

· GUYTON, 711 W CENTRAL BLVD, GUYTON GA 31312

· HINESVILLE, 744 W OGLETHORPE HWY, HINESVILLE GA 31313

· LUDOWICI, 40 E ACADEMY ST, LUDOWICI GA 31316

· LYONS, 131 N STATE ST, LYONS GA 30436

· METTER, 205 S ROUNTREE ST, METTER GA 30439

· MIDWAY, 12 BUTLER ST, MIDWAY GA 31320

· MOUNT VERNON, 120 W CHURCH ST, MT. VERNON GA 30446

· REIDSVILLE, 111 JAMES ST, REIDSVILLE GA 30453

· RICHMOND HILL, 9664 FORD AVE, RICHMOND HILL GA 31324

· RINCON, 503 N RIDGE ST, RINCON GA 31326

· SPRINGFIELD, 708 S LAUREL ST, SPRINGFIELD GA 31329

· VIDALIA, 310 CHURCH ST, VIDALIA GA 30474

The Postal Service asks that steps and walkways be cleared of snow and ice after the storm so that their letter carriers may resume delivery safely and efficiently. Icy areas should also be salted or sanded.

Curbside mailboxes should be shoveled out enough so that carriers can deliver or collect mail without having to leave or back up their vehicles. The area near the mailbox should be cleared in a half-moon shape to give the carrier and passing drivers full visibility.

If you have any questions regarding mail delivery, you can contact the Postal Service Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777) or visit www.usps.com , at special USPS Service Alerts section found at http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome.htm . You will be provided specific information regarding delivery and retail services in the affected area.