UPDATE: Cross Island Parkway still closed; many roads remain icy in Lowcountry

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Cross Island Parkway is still closed due to snow and ice. And while Hwy. 278 is now open, officials warn drivers to be careful of icy conditions. They also warn trucks and other large vehicles to be careful of low hanging branches that are now weighed down by ice.

While the sun is helping melt some of the ice on roads, freezing temperatures will return and turn many of the roads icy once again. It may be a awhile before officials can clear all the main roadways–as for other roads, they may just wait and let Mother Nature take care of it.