UPDATE: Chatham County street, bridge closures

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Crews in Chatham County are continuing to work around the clock to treat icy roads, bridges and overpasses impacted by Wednesday’s storm.

Currently six plows are working to clean and clear roadways as well as addition resources helping out from Atlanta and South Carolina.

As of 4:00 p.m., the Chatham Emergency Management Agency reports the following closures:

Boundary at Louisville Rd.

Highway 204/ between King George and Sweetwater Station

Islands Expressway- President Street Bridge (Causton Bluff) (Sam Varnadoe Bridge)

Liberty Pkwy @ ACL Blvd

Littleneck Overpass over I-95

Pine Barren between Brooklyn Way and Quacco Road

Price St. and 35th St.

River St.

Truman Pkwy @ Anderson, Derenne, Eisenhower, and President

Veterans Pkwy NB @ SB Flyover Loop @ Hwy 204

CEMA encourages drivers to stay off the roads for the remainder of the day due to continuing icy conditions. Tonight temperatures are expected to drop and can cause refreezing and black ice to form overnight.

