Snow causes headaches, major delays on I-95

Meredith Stutz Published:

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. – Wednesday’s snow storm that covered parts of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire left many drivers stranded for hours on Interstate 95.

At Exit 5 in Hardeeville, drivers were at a standstill just trying to merge onto I-95.

“It feels like we’re at home,” Taylor Bailey said. “We’re from West Virginia so this feels totally normal for us and it’s this little amount of snow is keeping everything closed.”

She and her friends were trying to get to the Orlando area to enjoy the beach but first had to inch their way through snow and ice as they made their way across the South Carolina state line.

Law Enforcement  and DOT in both states were busy on Wednesday responding to accidents and reports of backups due to tractor trailers having difficulty driving over the bridge just north of the South Carolina and Georgia state lines.

Law Enforcement encourages all drivers to stay off the roads for the next several hours as temperatures continue to fall and black ice is increasingly likely.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s