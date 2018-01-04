Snow causes headaches, major delays on I-95

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. – Wednesday’s snow storm that covered parts of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire left many drivers stranded for hours on Interstate 95.

At Exit 5 in Hardeeville, drivers were at a standstill just trying to merge onto I-95.

“It feels like we’re at home,” Taylor Bailey said. “We’re from West Virginia so this feels totally normal for us and it’s this little amount of snow is keeping everything closed.”

She and her friends were trying to get to the Orlando area to enjoy the beach but first had to inch their way through snow and ice as they made their way across the South Carolina state line.

Law Enforcement and DOT in both states were busy on Wednesday responding to accidents and reports of backups due to tractor trailers having difficulty driving over the bridge just north of the South Carolina and Georgia state lines.

Law Enforcement encourages all drivers to stay off the roads for the next several hours as temperatures continue to fall and black ice is increasingly likely.