LIVE look at Savannah roads: Truman Pkwy, Talmadge Bridge remain closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – News 3’s Courtney Cole surveyed Savannah’s streets and bridges this morning to see what driving conditions look like.

She took a tour of 37th Street—showing lots of icy patches. She also drove the Thunderbolt Bridge which remains open.

For the latest on road closures in Savannah and Chatham County, go to http://www.chathamcounty.org/road-closures

While the eastbound I-16 connector remains opens, the westbound connector remains closed.

The Talmadge Bridge is still closed and both northbound and southbound lanes of the Truman Parkway remain closed.

The E. President Street drawbridge is also closed.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the GA-25 S bridge will remain closed until temperatures are above freezing. Because the bridge is a metal grate, it cannot be treated with salt.

According to Chatham Emergency Management the following roadways are still closed as of 7 a.m. on Jan. 4

Bay St Viaduct

Houlihan Bridge – Hwy 25 (Port Wentworth)

Hwy 80 viaduct @ Alfred

Hwy 80/ Suncrest

I-516 Ramp @ Bay St

Islands Expressway – President Street Bridge (Causton Bluff (Sam Varnedoe) Bridge)

Jimmy Deloach Parkway from Morgan Lakes to Hwy 80

Jimmy Deloach Pkwy@ I-16 overpass

Liberty Pkwy @ ACL Blvd

Littleneck Overpass (Over I-95)

PINE BARREN @ INTERSTATE 95

POOLER PARKWAY AT SH MORGAN NORTH BOUND

Price St & 35th St

Quacco Rd @ I-95

Quacco Road @ Interstate 95 Bridge

River Street

Truman Pkwy @ Anderson

Truman Pkwy @ Derenne

Truman Pkwy @ Eisenhower

Truman Pkwy at President