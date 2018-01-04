Downtown Savannah businesses deal with storm’s aftermath

(WSAV) Savannah-  The streets are icy and some locals and tourists are looking down at the sidewalk to make sure they don’t slip instead of looking up at the architecture. It’s the day after an unusual winter storm dumped several inches of snow.

City offices didn’t open until noon, but roughly half the businesses on Broughton Street did open Thursday morning.  More, especially restaurants, are expected to open late Thursday.

One tourist from England says it’s warmer there than it is in Savannah. A Savannah native tells News 3, the snow is “beautiful” but he won’t be sad if it melts as soon as possible.

