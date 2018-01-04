Amtrak train derails with 311 passengers at Savannah Station

Savannah, Ga., (WSAV) — At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, an Amtrak Train derailed at the Savannah Station with 311 passengers and crew on board. There are no reports of injuries to passengers and crew.

The Silver Meteor train #98 was traveling from Miami to New York. According to Amtrak Corporate Communication, Jason Abrams, the train had three cars derail while backing into the Savannah Station at a slow speed.

The three cars that derailed were two sleeper cars and a baggage car. However, the cars remained upright.

The train is expected to continue to New York, some of the passengers in the sleeping car will be transferred to another train.

News3 had a chance to speak with to Hilton head passenger, Barbara Dee.

She says, “basically we were coming from Jesup. We had to go backwards because the tracks were icy. They said we were going to go past the Savannah station, then we were going to go back into it. And when they went to back into it, the coach said the last car on the train derailed.”

Dee says she was in the third sleeper car, when she first felt a jerk.

“I’m just grateful to be here and safe and I just want no injuries and I just want everyone off the train so they can get to their destination,” Dee said.

CSX, South side Fire and EMS, Savannah Chatham Metro Police and Amtrak representatives were on the scene.

We do not know if weather was a factor in the derailment. We will continue to provide new developments.