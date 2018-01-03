Video and Slideshow: Snow falls across Georgia, Lowcountry

(WSAV) — From Valdosta, to Pooler, Statesboro, Rincon, Hinesville and Hardeeville, SC, we’ve received reports from viewers and our reporters of snow falling across portions of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.
While the early ice has caused major slowdowns and road closures, some of you have shared your videos and photos with us–many of our youngest viewers experiencing snow for the first time. Enjoy the snow!