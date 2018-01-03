Video and Slideshow: Snow falls across Georgia, Lowcountry

(WSAV) — From Valdosta, to Pooler, Statesboro, Rincon, Hinesville and Hardeeville, SC, we’ve received reports from viewers and our reporters of snow falling across portions of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.

Snow near South Effingham High Snow in the Highlands in Pooler Snow in Statesboro Snow in Statesboro Snow in Springfield Snow in Springfield from Angela Snow in Ridgeland SC snow in Guyton Bad traffic at Rio Road and Abercorn Grandson's first snow in Valdosta, Ga. Glennville from Cris Bartlett Garden City snow

While the early ice has caused major slowdowns and road closures, some of you have shared your videos and photos with us–many of our youngest viewers experiencing snow for the first time. Enjoy the snow!