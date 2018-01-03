Video and Slideshow: Snow falls across Georgia, Lowcountry

By Published:

(WSAV) — From Valdosta, to Pooler, Statesboro, Rincon, Hinesville and Hardeeville, SC, we’ve received reports from viewers and our reporters of snow falling across portions of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.

Snow in Georgia, Lowcountry on Jan. 3, 2018

While the early ice has caused major slowdowns and road closures, some of you have shared your videos and photos with us–many of our youngest viewers experiencing snow for the first time. Enjoy the snow!

 

