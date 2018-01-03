Icy roads causing major traffic issues, bridge closures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)– According to reports, bridges from Glynn County to Chatham County are icing over and accidents are forcing authorities to close bridges and roads. As of 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, there have been the following reports;

Beaufort County:

Bluffton Police say “too many wrecks to report” and bridge over 278 and 170 is solid ice.

Ice forming on Fripp Island and Hilton Head Island Bridges.

Bell Bridge closed.

Chowan bridge closed.

Sol Blatt Bridge closed.

McTeer Bridge closed.

The Woods Memorial Bridge is closed

Bryan County:

Icy conditions on I-95 Southbound at SR 25/US 17/Ocean Highway (Mile 87). All lanes affected. Expected clearance time: today 7:49 AM.

Multiple accidents reported at I-95 near Richmond Hill

Fort Stewart police officials have reported icy roads on the bridges on highways 144 and 119. Please advise motorists to stay off the highways and to seek alternate routes if they absolutely must drive.

Chatham County:

Accidents reported on I-516.

Bull River Bridge.

Chatham Parkway Overpass at Red Gate

Diamond Causeway is closed.

EB Highway overpass to NB Veterans Pkwy.

Forest River Bridge is closed.

Hwy. 17 closed.

Kings Ferry closed.

37th Street Connector closed

I-16 Overpass for Stiles Ave

I-95 Overpass at Hwy. 204

200 Block Islands Expressway

Lazaretto Creek Bridge

Littleneck Road at Abercorn

Oglethorpe entrance to Talmadge Bridge is Closed.

Quacco Road Overpass over I-16

Turner Creek Bridge at Johnny Mercer

Sam Vernadoe Drawbridge at Causton Bluff are closed due to ice.

Thunderbolt Bridge is closed.

Truman Parkway closed

WB I-16 Overpass for Stiles Ave.

Vernon River Bridge

Veterans Pkwy/Little Ogeechee River

Glynn County:

There is an accident on the Sidney Lanier Bridge and it’s icy on the bridge. DOT is trying to get some trucks.

There is currently an accident in the east-bound lane of the F.J. Torras Causeway and multiple accidents on I-95.

I-95 Both Directions: MILE POST 38. Expected clearance at 9 a.m.

Jasper County:

I-95 SB at milemarker 4: all lanes blocked due to overturned tractor trailer. Hardeeville PD on scene investigating.

McIntosh County:

Accident; I-95 NB: SR 251/Briardam Road (MP 45), McIntosh Co, all lanes blocked, Expected cleared: 7:22AM.

I-95 Southbound at SR 251/Briardam Road (Mile 49): All lanes blocked. Expected clearance time: today 10:04 a.m.