Emergency shelters open in Coastal Empire and Lowcountry for cold weather

For many homeless people in our area this cold weather can be deadly. News 3 checked with local agencies to find out what’s being done to help.

Chatham County:

The Salvation Army says its doors are open. The agency is providing beds and a hot meal to anyone who needs it.

Major Phil Swyers of the Salvation Army said, “What we do not want to happen is for someone to die outside. You know making sure that they live through the night is certainly one of our priorities and so we just want to make sure if anyone is out there and needs a warm place and something to eat that they get off the street and come.”

Major Swyers said if you need shelter, just go to any local Salvation Army location.

There is one on 3000 Bee Road and 3100 Montgomery Street.

You can also visit the Inner City Night Shelter at 124 Arnold Street or the Old Savannah City Mission at 2414 Bull Street..

Grace House at 120 Fahm Street is also open at 6 p.m. for anyone who needs a warm place to spend the night.

Jasper Sheriff’s Office:

“If you or someone you know is without power during this time and in need of heat or shelter, please let Sheriff Malphrus and his staff know immediately. There are volunteers in the county willing to help as needed. Let’s make sure we all work together to stay safe and warm during this time.”

Hinesville:

Homeless individuals can go to the Hinesville Police Department for help — that’s on MLK Street. They can also go to the EMA director’s office on Liberty Street to get a voucher for a 2-night stay in local hotels.

Beaufort County:

The Red Cross has opened two emergency shelters this morning: H.E. McCracken, 250 H.E. McCracken Circle in Bluffton and the Beaufort Elementary School, 1800 Prince Street in Beaufort. If you are driving to either shelter, please use caution.

Due to the freezing temperatures expected this week, the Sea Island Presbyterian Church on Lady’s Island in Beaufort will be opening their doors for those without shelter and need a place to stay from now through Jan 7 from 6pm-8am each night. The shelter will accommodate men, women, and children. Breakfast and dinner will be available.