Watch: CEMA holds Facebook Live conference on the conditions of roads, services at 3:30

SAVANNAH, GA. CEMA will be live on Facebook at 3:30 PM with an update on the winter storm.

The Latest from CEMA: Due to icy winter weather conditions brought on by Winter Storm Grayson, Chatham County offices, Operations, and Courts will be closed on Thursday, January 4th with only essential personnel reporting to work. All Sheriff’s Office staff normally scheduled to work are required to report for duty. Chatham County offices, Operations, and Courts will resume normal schedules and operations on Friday, January 5th.

According to the National Weather Service a winter storm warning for Chatham County will remain in effect until 7 PM this evening. Currently, Chatham County is experiencing icy road conditions with many road closures. These road conditions create hazardous situations for drivers. It is strongly encouraged that citizens avoid any unnecessary driving.