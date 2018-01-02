Winter Storm 2018 School, Business Closings

Several school districts, public services and businesses are closing in anticipation of the upcoming winter storm.

Closed on January 3:

Georgia Schools:

Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools

Savannah Christian Preparatory School’s Daycare & Preschool

Liberty County Schools

Effingham County — includes Board of Education meeting and public hearing

McIntosh County Schools

Coastal Cathedral Early Education Center

Savannah Country Day School

Kicklighter Resource Center, Inc. and Kicklighter Academy

The Learning Treehouse in Rincon

Catholic Elementary Schools in Chatham County

Benedictine Military School

Colleton County Schools

Georgia Businesses:

Richmond Hill YMCA

Habersham YMCA and Child Learning Center

Islands Family YMCA

Tybee Island YMCA

West Chatham YMCA and Child Learning Center

Pryme Tyme for all Savannah Chatham County Public Schools

Effingham YMCA

Pryme Tyme for all Effingham County Public Schools

Golden Isles YMCA and Child Learning Center

Liberty County/ Armed Services

Pryme Tyme for all Liberty County Public Schools

McIntosh County YMCA

Memorial Day School’s Childcare center

_________________________________________________________________________________

South Carolina:

Child Enrichment Center at the Baptist Church of Beaufort

Legacy Christian Academy in Ridgeland will be closed Jan. 3

St. Gregory the Great Catholic School

Thomas Heyward Academy in Ridgeland has cancelled the B-Team basketball game scheduled for Jan. 2 and will cancel school and all practices and games for Jan. 3.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Health Departments closed:

Due to anticipated severe winter weather conditions, all health departments and public health facilities in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties will be closed on Wednesday, January 3. Facilities are expected to reopen at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 4. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will post any updates on our website, gachd.org.