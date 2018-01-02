Winter Storm 2018 School, Business Closings

Several school districts, public services and businesses are closing in anticipation of the upcoming winter storm.

Closed on January 3:

Georgia Schools:

  • Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools
  • Savannah Christian Preparatory School’s Daycare & Preschool
  • Liberty County Schools
  • Effingham County — includes Board of Education meeting and public hearing
  • McIntosh County Schools
  • Coastal Cathedral Early Education Center
  • Savannah Country Day School
  • Kicklighter Resource Center, Inc. and Kicklighter Academy
  • The Learning Treehouse in Rincon
  • Catholic Elementary Schools in Chatham County
  • Benedictine Military School
  • Colleton County Schools

Georgia Businesses:

  • Richmond Hill YMCA
  • Habersham YMCA and Child Learning Center
  • Islands Family YMCA
  • Tybee Island YMCA
  • West Chatham YMCA and Child Learning Center
  • Pryme Tyme for all Savannah Chatham County Public Schools
  • Effingham YMCA
  • Pryme Tyme for all Effingham County Public Schools
  • Golden Isles YMCA and Child Learning Center
  • Liberty County/ Armed Services
  • Pryme Tyme for all Liberty County Public Schools
  • McIntosh County YMCA
  • Memorial Day School’s Childcare center

_________________________________________________________________________________

South Carolina:

  • Child Enrichment Center at the Baptist Church of Beaufort
  • Legacy Christian Academy in Ridgeland will be closed Jan. 3
  • St. Gregory the Great Catholic School
  • Thomas Heyward Academy in Ridgeland has cancelled the B-Team basketball game scheduled for Jan. 2 and will cancel school and all practices and games for Jan. 3.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

Health Departments closed:

Due to anticipated severe winter weather conditions, all health departments and public health facilities in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties will be closed on Wednesday, January 3. Facilities are expected to reopen at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 4. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We will post any updates on our website, gachd.org.

 

