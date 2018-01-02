Video: Savannah, Lowcountry welcome first babies of 2018

(WSAV) — One Savannah family welcomed in the New Year with a new addition to the family. Their baby girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Candler Hospital.

Mom Melissa Turner told News 3 she was relieved to finally give birth after being in labor about 24 hours. She says at first it was slow going, then right before midnight, Baby Tullulah seemed in a hurry to get here.

“We looked at the clock and it was about 11:45 p.m. and the discussion began about do we want to make it happen–right now or do we want to wait and try to be the New Year’s baby? And it just worked out and she same out just at the right time.”

Mom says Little Tullulah is the youngest of 5 children and will get plenty of love and attention from her big brothers and sisters once she gets home.

In case you’re wondering–Tullulah is an old Southern name and it means “abundance.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Lowcountry babies:

And, 2017 had one more special gift when little Ana Hernandez arrived at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center in the final hour of the year. Born at 11:09 p.m. to Maria Perez-Lopez and Omar Hernandez of Hilton Head Island, Ana was the last baby delivered at the hospital in 2017.

Just a few hours later, at 4:21 a.m., Beaufort’s New Year’s baby, Nicholi Thompson arrived. Weighing in at 7 lbs, 7 oz, he is also the first for his parents, Kayla and Drake Thompson of Beaufort. (Photos by Charlotte Berkeley Photography)