Video: Movies with female lead characters ruled box office in 2017.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) — Movies with female lead characters ruled the box office in 2017.

Rick Damigella has that story and more in our Hollywood Minute.

It was a year where women were heroes of the box office. The wrap reports 2017 was the first year since 1958 where the top three movies of the year featured female leading roles. Last year’s top three consisted of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Wonder Woman.”

“The Greatest Showman” posts an impressive performance.

Forbes Magazine reports the big screen musical starring Hugh Jackman as PT Barnum, posted a 77 percent increase in its box office sales between its opening and second weekends. The soundtrack to “The Greatest Showman” also posted an impressive performance–jumping from number 63 to number five on Billboard’s top 200 album charts.

What is the most anticipated new movie of 2018?

According to Fandango, “Infinity War” tops the list. The movie ticketing service has released its annual “moviegoer survey,” detailing the most anticipated movies as picked by its customers. “Avengers: Infinity War” leads the list, followed by fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, “Black Panther.” Universal’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” rounds out the top three.