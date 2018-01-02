UPDATE: Police ID 2 men involved in shooting on Skidaway Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Skidaway Road on Jan. 1.

At about 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the area and found Leon Duncan, 24, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Raishawn Sparks, 26, had arrived by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have determined Duncan and Sparks were involved in the same incident in the 4400 block of Skidaway Road.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are still under investigation. At this time, the shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.