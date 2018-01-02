Savannah City Council approves $2.8M contract to move forward on new arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Savannah City Council has approved a $2.8 million contract for a firm to manage construction of a new arena.

According to published reports, the planned 9,000-seat arena is expected to take about 38 months to design and construct. The consultant will be responsible for keeping the project on schedule and within budget — now estimated at $160 million.

The report also shows the council approved the contract with Chicago-based Jones Lang LaSalle.

The council also allocated $845,000 to maintain the 43-year-old Civic Center next year–the center could be demolished after the new arena is built.