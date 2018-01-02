Our Hometown: Dancing Through the Decades fundraiser to benefit Savannah Black Heritage Festival

A favorite community event returns next weekend — the Savannah Black Heritage Festival presents its 7th annual “Dancing through the Decades” fundraiser—Friday, January 12, from 8 pm to midnight at the Savannah Civic Center.

You’re invited to get down for a great cause and bust a move to music from the 60’s 70’s 80’s and 90’s.

Awards will be given for the best dancers for each decade, best line dancers, and best dressed.

Tickets are $35 per person. $350 for a reserved table of ten. Advance ticket sales only.

For more information, call: (912) 358-4309.