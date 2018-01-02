Meals delivered to hundreds of senior citizens ahead of potential winter storm

With snow and ice in the Savannah area forecast, Senior Citizens Inc. took steps to make sure hundreds of the area’s elderly do not go without food during the storm.

Tuesday morning, volunteers did the regular delivery of hot food to senior citizens. But by early afternoon, more volunteers had been called in to help with another food delivery. “We’re prepared for any situation like this that would prevent us from delivering a meal,” said Deb Thompson from Senior Citizens, Inc. “So whether it’s a hurricane or a winter storm we do have a plan in place. We provide ‘shelf stable meals’ and there is actually enough food for two meals.”

The food box contains food items that can be microvwaved (or if necessary could be eaten cold). It also contains such things as dried fruit and milk.

In addition to no deliveries of food Wednesday, Senior Citizens, Inc. said its three senior meal sites (where elderly go for food and companionship) will also be closed Wednesday. Those are located in Thunderbolt, Port Wentworth and in Liberty County.