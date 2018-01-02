Jonathan McCollar sworn in as first African American mayor of Statesboro

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Jonathan McCollar is the new mayor of Statesboro and his swearing in ceremony was one for the history books.

A large crowd gathered to watch him become the first African-American mayor of Statesboro. He plans to deliver on his campaign promise by putting people over politics through programs that will reduce crime and poverty.

McCollar is thankful for all the support and is ready to get to work.

“It’s exciting, it’s humbling, It’s a dream come true,” said McCollar. “You know to grow up and become the mayor of your home town. That should be every kids dream.”

Phil Boyum and John Riggs were also sworn in as city council members. new city council members were also sworn in.

