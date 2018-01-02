Important contact information for road closures, reporting power outages

We’ve compiled a list of important phone numbers and websites you may need during the winter storm, including road closures and and how to report power outages. In anticipation of possible power outages, if would be helpful to print this article ahead of the storm.

For a list of school closures in Georgia and South Carolina, click here.

GEORGIA

Georgia Power

To report a power outage, click here or call 1-888-891-0938. To check on outages with Georgia Power, go to http://outagemap.georgiapower.com/external/default.html.

Road Conditions:

To check on current road conditions in Georgia, go to http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Data

Bryan County:

Stay up-to-date by texting ‘Follow BryanCountyEMA’ to 40404 for text alerts from the EMA office. Standard messaging rates apply. Follow Bryan County Emergency Services on Facebook here.

Coastal Electric Cooperative: Report outages using mobile app, https://coastalelectriccooperative.com/report-a-power-outage/ or call 1-800-421-2343. To view outage map, click here.

Chatham County:

Stay up to date: Text ‘FOLLOW CHATHAMEMA’ to 40404 to be added to the SMS notification list. Standard text messaging rates apply. For more information, go to https://www.chathamemergency.org/general/contacts.php

Road closures in Chatham County: To check on road closures in Chatham County, go to http://www.chathamcounty.org/road-closures.

Effingham County:

For information from Effingham County Emergency Management, visit here or call 912-754-8206. DO NOT call 911 for non-emergencies or to report power outages. Stay up-to-date by texting ‘Follow EffinghamEMA’ to 40404 for text alerts. Standard messaging rates apply.

Glynn County:

For additional information from Glynn County Emergency Management, visit here or call 912-267-5678 (24/7 phone support). Stay up-to-date: Glynn County EMA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlynnCountyEM/

Liberty County:

For additional information from Liberty County Emergency Management Agency, visit here or call 912-368-2201, or go to www.libertycountyga.com and www.facebook.com/libertycounty.

McIntosh County:

For additional information from McIntosh County Emergency Management, visit here or call 912-437-5170. Click here to enroll in CodeRED to receive emergency notifications. By registering you will be added to the emergency call list.

Price Gouging:

If you feel that you may have been the victim of a scam or price gouging contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 1-800-869-1123 toll-free. You can also make a written report here.

______________________________________________________________

SOUTH CAROLINA

Report power outages:

If your area is without power, click here to contact your electricity provider.

Road conditions:

To check current road conditions in SC go to http://dbw.scdot.org/RoadConditions/default.aspx

Beaufort County: Stay up-to-date by signing up for alerts from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office & other public safety agencies in your area, visit here.

Colleton County: For additional information from Colleton County Emergency Management, visit here.

Hampton County: For the latest information from Hampton County officials, click here.

Jasper County: For additional information from Jasper County Emergency Management, visit here or call 1-866-246-0133.

Price Gouging:

If you feel you may have been the victim of a scam or price gouging contact the South Carolina Attorney General at 803-737-3953 and leave a message, or email any examples of documentation to pricegouging@scag.gov if you have witnessed a likely violation.