Governor Deal issues state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Atlanta (Georgia Governor’s Office) – Following a Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service and acting on a recommendation from the state’s Emergency Operations Command, Governor Nathan Deal today declared a state of emergency for 28 counties. The emergency declaration will take effect immediately and extend through Jan. 5 at midnight.

“The state has begun preparations for potential winter weather in the 28 counties, including sending all Georgia Department of Transportation brine trucks and 75 additional plows to the impacted areas,” said Deal.

“The emergency declaration ensures all state resources are available if necessary. We will continue monitoring the weather and provide updates as needed. I encourage all Georgians in the potentially impacted areas to stay informed, get prepared and be safe.”

The counties include: Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Candler, Coffee, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Echols, Effingham, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware and Wayne.

A copy of Governor Deal’s official declaration is below: