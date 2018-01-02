GDOT and SCDOT prepares for winter weather

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — All of coastal Georgia is under a state of emergency. Governor Nathan Deal has ordered all the brine trucks in the state be sent to the counties expected to see snow and ice.

Around nine tonight, the Georgia Department of Transportation began its winter weather preparations in all 26 coastal counties — under that state of emergency. South Carolina Department of Transportation is also preparing as they are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Georgia officials say they are more than prepared with 12 snow plows, 10 more on the way, and more than 200 staffers working around the clock and on standby to help.

GDOT, District Communications Officer, Jill Nagel says, because of the anticipation they’ve already called in more help from Macon and Augusta.

“We have 700 tons of salt and supplies that will be pre-treating the roadway and also when we plow if we have to plow snow then we will be putting salt and gravel after that treatment to try to keep it from ice forming again,” Nagel said.

Their primary focus is to keep bridges and our three major interstates clear. These are dangerous conditions when driving in ice or snow especially for those first-timers. They say it is a collaborative effort by multiple agencies but they also need your help.

“Be aware of when our trucks are out there and you see they’re spraying a solution you need to stay a good distance back. Give that solution time to adhere to the roadway,” Nagel says.