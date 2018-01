SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Savannah Chatham metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just after 9:30 p.m.

According to SCMPD, 1 male was shot in the 4400 block of Skidaway Road in the plaza of Own Time Sports Bar and Grill.

The victims is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. News3 will continue to keep you all updated as the investigation continues.