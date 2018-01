Tybee Island (WSAV) – Despite the frigid temperatures, hundreds stormed Tybee Island for a New Year’s Day tradition, the annual Polar Plunge.

Folks of all ages braved the cold waters of the Atlantic for a great cause. The annual fundraiser benefits Tybee Post Theater.

News 3 Photojournalist Art Ottimo was there and shares some of the sights and sounds from the festive event.