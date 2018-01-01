Frigid temps could pose a threat to homeless

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Savannah is on high alert for winter weather that could bring freezing temperatures to the Coastal Empire.

Weather like this can be downright dangerous for those who don’t have a warm place to go. But some local agencies are helping those who are trying to escape the frigid temperatures.

According to The Salvation Army of Savannah, Commanding Officer, Major Phil Swyer, “The salvation army is on the frontlines of trying to get people off the streets and off of benches and bushes and under the bridges…”

With the Salvation Army being front and center to help it prevents those who don’t have a home from braving the cold. “During frigid nights like tonight we open our doors. And so anybody who needs or wants a place to stay is welcome to come in and there are no questions no case managers just a matter of getting off the street,” Swyer says.

And they mean it. Without any questions asked, you can go to The Salvation Army or any other local agency for assistance.

Last year they provided 115,000 hot meals, hot showers, and beds for those who were living on the streets with nowhere else to go.

Maria Lacrobiere is one of them who’s been getting assistance from The Salvation Army for nearly ten years. She just returned on Wednesday when she was left with nowhere else to go battling the cold.

“The salvation army has always done the most good for a lot of people. They never really turn people away especially when it’s cold. Especially even when they don’t have the room to help people,” Lacrobiere says.

Those at the Salvation Army understand those who are homeless may have an attachment to whatever place they may call home whether it is a bench, bush or a tent. But, Lacrobiere wants others to know it doesn’t have to be that way.

“I want everybody to know that they don’t have to live like that. You know sometimes we’re proud we’re prideful people and we think about what other people are going to say,” she says.

With the low temperatures expected in Savannah, Swyer says he knows they will fill up all 128 beds and cots by the end of the week. And he’s welcoming all with hopes that he won’t have to turn anyone away.

According to Swyer, “What we do not want to happen is for someone to die outside. You know making sure that they live through the night is certainly one of our priorities and so we just want to make sure if anyone is out there and needs a warms place and something to eat that they get off the street and come.”

If you or someone you know needs assistance they can go to The Salvation Army on Bee Road or Montgomery Streets, Inner City Night Shelter on President Street, Old Savannah City Mission on Bull Street or the Union Mission on Fahm Street.