Church leaders gather together for Emancipation Proclamation Celebration Day

SAVANNAH (WSAV) – As many are celebrating the new year, it is also a day many are setting aside to honor the Emancipation Proclamation and its important role in shaping our history and the road ahead.

And it’s history that is never forgotten, even 155 years later. City and church leaders gathered at Greater Emmanuel Tabernacle Church to honor and celebrate the anniversary when President Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves in 1863.

But the leaders are not only looking back and remembering the history, they are looking forward and teaching young people the lessons from their ancestors.

That’s what singers Tez and Yana of the singing group “Personal Praise” say make the celebration important to everyone.

“The emancipation meaning is such a great thing because it allows us teens today to remember where we have come from,” says Tez.

Over 100 people attended the ceremony and some of the guests of honor included Bishop Reginald T. Jackson and Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach. The celebration also honored those who paved the way throughout the city of Savannah. Many of them emphasized that the work is far from over.

‘We see big progress that we are making and we will still see how far that we have to go,” said Yana.

And they both carry a mantle and message that can be heard loud and clear through the microphone.

“We use our avenue as singing as a way to hold up the mantle and to step more into our calling as what god has called us to do,” said Tez.

And he says the take away from today’s celebration is this.

“Things in the future can be handled and solved with ease as long as we stay true to our history and stay true to who we are.”