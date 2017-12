Savannah — (WSAV)

Hundreds are braving the cold and rainy weather in downtown Savannah to countdown to 2018.

The “Up the Cup” event is held on River Street. There will be live music and festivities at Rousakis Plaza until 1 a.m.

And, in City Market there will also be live music from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Be safe out there!

Happy New Year!