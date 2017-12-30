Longtime Statesboro Deputy Fire Chief dies

Statesboro — (WSAV)

The Statesboro Community is remembering the life of a longtime deputy fire chief.

Chief Ronnie Shaw passed away after a two-month battle with leukemia.

Chief Shaw was readmitted to the intensive care unit at the Augusta University Medical Center on December 27 after spending Christmas at home with his family and friends.

For almost 40 years, Chief Shaw served in every role within the Department, starting as a volunteer firefighter and rising to the rank of Deputy Fire Chief, as well as serving for a period of time as the Interim Fire Chief of the Department.

Shaw leaves a strong and lasting legacy within the Statesboro Fire Department and also with the City of Statesboro and Bulloch County communities.

Services for Deputy Fire Chief Shaw are as following:

Visitation will be from 4pm – 7pm Monday, January 1st at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Tuesday, January 2nd in the chapel at Joiner-Anderson beginning at 2pm with interment at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Statesboro Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary.