Woman in stable condition after hit-and-run; police seek driver who fled scene

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash in the 6100 block of Howard Foss Drive at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Dec. 28.

According to police, Daysha Whitfield, 21, was walking on Howard Foss Drive and was struck by a passing vehicle. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in serious, but stable, condition.

The vehicle, believed to be a red sedan, fled the scene.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crash or the suspect vehicle is asked to call TIU at (912) 525-2421. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.