Two killed, two injured in Midway crash

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — An accident in Liberty County on Friday leaves two people dead and two injured.

Two vehicles collided shortly before 7:00 p.m. on US Highway 17 and Limerick Road.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Markus White, one vehicle crossed over the center lane causing a head-on collision.

A male and female were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other individuals were transported to Memorial Health in Savannah.

As of 8:30, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports all lanes are blocked to traffic.

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for further updates.

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service, contributed to this report.