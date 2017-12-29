Two killed, two injured in Midway crash

By Published:
Scene of the accident in Liberty County (courtesy Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — An accident in Liberty County on Friday leaves two people dead and two injured.

Two vehicles collided shortly before 7:00 p.m. on US Highway 17 and Limerick Road.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Markus White, one vehicle crossed over the center lane causing a head-on collision.

A male and female were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other individuals were transported to Memorial Health in Savannah.

As of 8:30, the Georgia Department of Transportation reports all lanes are blocked to traffic.

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 for further updates.

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service, contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s