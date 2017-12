BRYAN CO., Ga. (WSAV) — A vehicle accident is blocking all westbound lanes on I-16 near mile marker 139 near Pembroke.

Expect major delays between Exit 143 US-280 and Exit 137 GA-119.

GDOT expects the scene to be clear by 4:45 p.m.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and avoid the area if possible.

WSAV Traffic Map available here: http://wsav.com/category/traffic/