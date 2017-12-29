TRAFFIC: Multi-vehicle accident on I-95 SB near Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – A major accident has been causing delays on I-95 southbound near the Town of Yemassee.

Around 11:00 a.m. a two-vehicle accident around mile marker 38 caused a traffic back up to mile marker 44. One lane was shut down as a result.

One vehicle has been cleared and a wrecker is heading to the scene to clear the second vehicle.

Approximately 30 minutes later a 7 car accident occurred a half mile south of the original accident.

One lane is blocked to traffic. Drivers are urged to stay alert and avoid the area.

The Yemassee Police Department has been on the scene working to clear both accidents for several hours.

No word yet on the cause of the accidents.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.